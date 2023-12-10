Journey to the world of Australian Outback Horror 

If you are a lover of the horror genre, then do not miss out on the Tram of Horror which combines the Australian spine-chilling horror film inspired décor and Bengal’s heritage the trams. This special tram would be traversing the path between Esplanade and Gariahat tram depots, with the last tram leaving tomorrow, end of the day.

The specially decorated tram with skeletons, horror masks, half-cut bodies, and more horror elements is a part of the celebration of Australia being the focus country at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. The festival will be screening a milieu of selected outback Australian horror movies including Picnic at Hanging Rock by Peter Weir; Sissy by Hannah Barlow; Wolf Creek by Greg Mclean, and 100 Bloody Acres by Cameron & Colin Cairness.

The Tram of Horror took its maiden ride on December 6 from the Esplanade Depot with filmmaker and screenwriter Rolf de Heer and Consul General Rowan Ainsworth present. Heer commented, “The Australian Horror section adds another layer, offering a distinctive and immersive journey through horror films that have become classics in Australia. The Tram of Horror reflects their cult status… intriguing, fun and often unexpected.”