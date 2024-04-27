Three Saturday night parties in Kolkata to beat your weekend blues

If you are in the mood for some disco grooves check out this Psy-Trance At the Disco which features a plethora of talented artistes from across the country. Helmed by Kaling Son, the event also has the line-up of Killswitch, Tanishq, Ketamind and Infected Narco.

What: P.A.T.D

Where: Gold, JW Marriott, Kolkata

When: April 27, 9 pm onwards