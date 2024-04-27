Three Saturday night parties in Kolkata to beat your weekend blues

Looking to make some last-minute plans for the weekend? Here’s a guide that might help you. From parties to film screenings, check these events out.
If you are in the mood for some disco grooves check out this Psy-Trance At the Disco which features a plethora of talented artistes from across the country. Helmed by Kaling Son, the event also has the line-up of Killswitch, Tanishq, Ketamind and Infected Narco.
What: P.A.T.D
Where: Gold, JW Marriott, Kolkata
When: April 27, 9 pm onwards
Want to spend the night in a rocking way? Check out Devesh Lal live at the Hard Rock Café Kolkata. Get your gang and be prepared to have a musical Saturday night out over foot tapping music and lip-smacking food.
What: Musical Night with Devesh Lal
Where: Hard Rock Café, Kolkata
When: April 27, 8 pm onwards
Looking to dance the night away, then head over to Miss Ginko and see the dance floor transform into an oasis of genres ranging from Afro to Amapiano , House to UK Garage and more. Featuring Nash and Phreshprince, get ready for an unforgettable night.
What: Mother Dance
Where:Miss Ginko
When: April 27, 9 pm onwards