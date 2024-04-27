Three Saturday night parties in Kolkata to beat your weekend blues

Music, Food and Fun are all you will get here!
Representational Image
Representational Image

Looking to make some last-minute plans for the weekend? Here’s a guide that might help you. From parties to film screenings, check these events out.

1. It’s the Time to Disco!

If you are in the mood for some disco grooves check out this Psy-Trance At the Disco which features a plethora of talented artistes from across the country. Helmed by Kaling Son, the event also has the line-up of Killswitch, Tanishq, Ketamind and Infected Narco.

What: P.A.T.D

Where: Gold, JW Marriott, Kolkata

When: April 27, 9 pm onwards

Representational Image
Here are some not-to-be-missed performances in Kolkata this weekend

2. Rock the Party!

Want to spend the night in a rocking way? Check out Devesh Lal live at the Hard Rock Café Kolkata. Get your gang and be prepared to have a musical Saturday night out over foot tapping music and lip-smacking food.

What: Musical Night with Devesh Lal

Where: Hard Rock Café, Kolkata

When: April 27, 8 pm onwards

3. Music Mash-up!

Looking to dance the night away, then head over to Miss Ginko and see the dance floor transform into an oasis of genres ranging from Afro to Amapiano , House to UK Garage and more. Featuring Nash and Phreshprince, get ready for an unforgettable night.

What: Mother Dance

Where:Miss Ginko

When: April 27, 9 pm onwards

Representational Image
Indulge in Thai flavours at this pop-up in Kolkata
