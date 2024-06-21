Check out what you can do around town this week in Kolkata

Here's whats happening around town this week.
To celebrate music on World Music Day, acclaimed musician-duo Sourendro-Soumyojit are back with their 14th Annual World Music Day Concert in Kolkata. To be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, 6:30 pm onwards, this year line-up includes the legendary Amjad Ali Khan, Shubha Mudgal, Usha Uthup, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Mame Khan, Ornob from Bangladesh, Carnatic doyen Aruna Sairam, Papon and more. Tickets are available online.
Taste of the best of North East Indian cuisine as Chef Prescilla Z. Chopra from Nagaland whips up a delicious meal for you at the ongoing Food Festival at KAVA, Fairfield by Marriott. Available daily for lunch and dinner, the experience is on until June 23.
Get ready to revel in the flavours of Sri Lankan cuisine at The Daily. In collaboration with the Mumbai-based Hoppumm this pop-up is a lead to the café’s fifth-year celebration. Up for grabs are dishes like Mushroom/Chicken Pepper Fry Puffs, Eggs Benedict Hoppers with Hollandaise, Sri Lankan Noodles, Chilli Cheese Kottu Paratha with raw mango salad, and more. On till June 23. Reservations at +91 80170 99950
Art lovers may head over to Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (B-CAF) at Regent Estate to watch the ongoing art exhibition titled ‘Echoes of the Earth’. Curated by acclaimed art curator, Reena Dewan, the exhibition showcases the artworks of five distinct artists namely Pradosh Paul, Saumen Khamrui, Ratna Bardhan, Chandan Debnath, and Shubhankar Chakraborty. The exhibition is on from Tuesday – Sunday from 4 pm to 8 pm till June 27.
Celebrating the rich legacy of Tagore is the Kolkata Centre for Creativity’s latest exhibition. Featuring music, theatre, and literature performed by renowned artistes over three days, the event comprises talents from Bengal and Bangladesh coming together to treat the audience. Several workshops have also been curated. For more details one can visit the official website. On till June 2.
Hear Srikanta Acharya and Jayati Chakraborty take over the stage at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre to celebrate the melodies of Tagore at the Rabindra Mahotsav. Organised by Ahhir Studio Music Academy with Bengal Web Solution, the evening will also feature a dance drama along with soulful music. The event begins at 5 pm and tickets are available online.
Celebrate Chinese culture and tradition is Yauatcha with the latest edition of the Dragon Boat Festival. Food lovers can head over and taste dishes like Prawn and water chestnut zongzi dumplings, Black truffle zongzi dumplings, and more that you can dig into along with an array of specially crafted cocktails. The festival is on till July 12.