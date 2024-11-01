Kolkata

Get your Saturday night plans sorted at this newly opened lounge on Park Street in Kolkata

Get your Saturday night plans sorted with Anushka Menon’s House & Techno Beats at The Flamboyant Kolkata. She returns to the country with a fresh set of sounds which include a blend of house, electro and techno sounds that is sure to get your feet tapping all the way.

While you are there do not forget to indulge yourselves in this newly opened lounge’s artisanal cocktails including Russian Fizzy Melon or Jasmine Sour or signature bites like Asparagus Tempura Uramaki or Lemongrass Murgh Tikka to name a few.

What: Party

Where: The Flamboyant, Park Street

When: November 2, 9 pm onwards

Price point for two (approx.): Rs 2400+ (without alcohol)

Tickets available on spot

