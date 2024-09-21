Check out these two culinary pop-ups in Kolkata

Head over to this five-star hotel and indulge your taste buds with two different cuisines. Check out these Punjabi and Japanese food festivals being held over the week and enjoy the diverse flavours.
If you are in the mood to dive into some rich flavours from Punjab then head over to Seasonal Tastes to enjoy their limited edition food pop-up Tadka Punjab Da. This buffet set against a themed décor and live music transports you to the kitchens of Punjab with dishes like Amritsari Fish, Bhutte Ki tikki, Akhrot and Palak ki Kofta Curry, Pindi Chole, Butter Chicken, Kadhai Mutton, Dal Makhani and more.
What: Tadka Punjab Da
Where: Seasonal Taste
When: Till September 29
Timing: Monday–Friday (7-11 pm) / Sat–Sun (12.30-3.30 pm & 7–11 pm)
Price per person: INR 2,199 onwards
Open up your taste buds and welcome Japan’s cherished pancake into your diet for a day. The Okonomiyaki Festival is being celebrated to honour this iconic Japanese pizza/pancake as it is famously called. The evolution of this food item dates back to the 1950s Osaka and Hiroshima reflecting on Japan’s rich street food culture. The festival has options for a vegetarian Okonomiyaki with cabbage, green onions and assorted vegges topped with the traditional Okonomiyaki sauce. The non-veg version also includes pork belly, shrimp and tender chicken grilled to perfection.
What: Okonomiyaki Festival
Where: Nori
When: Till September 28
Timing: 7-11 pm (daily dinner)
Price per person: INR 795 onwards