Check out these two culinary pop-ups in Kolkata

Open up your taste buds and welcome Japan’s cherished pancake into your diet for a day. The Okonomiyaki Festival is being celebrated to honour this iconic Japanese pizza/pancake as it is famously called. The evolution of this food item dates back to the 1950s Osaka and Hiroshima reflecting on Japan’s rich street food culture. The festival has options for a vegetarian Okonomiyaki with cabbage, green onions and assorted vegges topped with the traditional Okonomiyaki sauce. The non-veg version also includes pork belly, shrimp and tender chicken grilled to perfection.

What: Okonomiyaki Festival

Where: Nori

When: Till September 28

Timing: 7-11 pm (daily dinner)

Price per person: INR 795 onwards