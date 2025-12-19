Sapphire Creations Dance Company’s latest performance, Rituranga revolves around the seasons

The performance made its debut almost two decades ago and choreographer and conceptualiser, Sudarshan Chakravorty mentions, “Traditional stylistic devices to celebrate the onset of seasons in nature have been part of both Western and Indian literary traditions. Poets of England have reacted to this tradition in a variety of expressions notably in the Renaissance, the Romantic and later in the Modern age. Indian literature reached its most worthy stage of bloom and fruition in the lifetime and works of poet-philosopher Rabindranath Tagore and the best of nature poetry like the best of many other literary expressions, are part of his rich legacy to us.”

He continues, “In Tagore’s works every element of nature is infused with life, longing, movement and an almost human sensitivity. Every puff of the blowing breeze, the scent of flowers in half-bloom; the roar of the billows becomes real in his lyrical and musical finesse. But this ecstatic outpouring of the soul is often not accessible to those not versed in Bengali.”

Turning lyrics from the Gitanjali into the rhythms of expression is the collaboration between the dance troupe and Dr Partha Ghose’s compilation of Tagore’s works which give birth to the performance Rituranga. Here, the seasons, grishma(summer), varsha(monsoon), sharat(post monsoon), hemanta(autumn), sheeta(winter) and vasanta(spring) are explored through an idiom which is radical, experimental, and a colourful geometry of designs against space and time.