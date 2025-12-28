Put on your party hats and be prepared to ring in the New Year with your besties!

Grand celebrations

The city’s iconic hotel – The Lalit Great Eastern is also known for its legendary parties! Making no exception this year, The Terrace welcomes guests with live music, DJ sets, unlimited food and drinks and a spectacular countdown to the new Year. But wait, the hotel is hosting not one but two parties. If you want to add some glam to your celebrations then check out ‘Pure Love New Year 2K26’, at the Great Ballroom that comes alive with a Kitty-Su pop-up. The stellar line-up of performances includes Noor Sins, Shivkanya, Valentina, Diva Sins, Ivanha Das and DJ Manish,

Entry Rs 1349+ (Great Ballroom) / Rs 3999 + (The Terrace) | 8 pm onwards

Heritage Parties

For New Year’s you cannot miss the legendary parties hosted by the boutique hotel The Astor Kolkata. This year, the theme is Midnight Velvet and The Phoenix – Club & Kitchen is all set to welcome guests. The evening will have several musical performances from Rishiboy, DJ Dubthirsty, Derrick and Rish who will keep the tempo high all along. Also, don’t forget the culinary offering that the club would provide.

Entry Rs 2999+ onwards |8 pm onwards

One Party, Many Moods

Take a moment to see the entire year go past you in a party! Head over to Fairfield by Marriott and step into the New Year with Voyage 2026. The Ozone Convection Centre is being divided into different zones to accommodate the needs of everyone. Check out the Regent Terrace for Goa Sundowner, Knight Hall for a kids playzone, Empress for Dubai Gold Rush and Monarch for Mumbai Neon Rush. All throughout the evening, entertainment levels will be high with a lineup that includes Emcee Harsh Kaur, DJ CAS, DJ Jasraj, belly dancer Sonia Shil and live bands.

Entry Rs 3500 AI | 8 pm onwards

Bollywood Beats

If you want to welcome New Year in bollywood style then check out BOLLY EVE 2026: Lights, Camera Action at Eiffel Ballroom at Novotel Kolkata. The party promises to give the guests an unforgettable evening with electrifying performances by DJ Akash and others. It also includes a carefully selected pass-around snacks and beverages to look forward to. Make the evening memorable by clicking your photos at the photobooth and embellish them with image props. Go, put on your most filmy outfits and join the party!

8 pm onwards

Goodbye 2025!

Head over to Vedic Village Spa Resort for Adios 25, a celebration of ringing in 2026 with music, entertainment and food. Check out their buffet, dance troupe, live music, DJ tracks and fireworks. Experience the magic of music with Ankhi, Chandan Shankar Das, and DJ Happy.

Entry Rs 4499 AI | 8 pm onwards