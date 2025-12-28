Put on your party hats and be prepared to ring in the New Year with your besties!

New Year is incomplete if you do not forget your worries this one night and joyfully welcome the next year with fun, happiness, and resolutions along with your friends, families, and loved ones. From a quiet family gathering to being party rockers, no matter what you prefer, Kolkata has to offer them all. Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest evenings around town on December 31 that garner a midnight reservation.
Grand celebrations
The city’s iconic hotel – The Lalit Great Eastern is also known for its legendary parties! Making no exception this year, The Terrace welcomes guests with live music, DJ sets, unlimited food and drinks and a spectacular countdown to the new Year. But wait, the hotel is hosting not one but two parties. If you want to add some glam to your celebrations then check out ‘Pure Love New Year 2K26’, at the Great Ballroom that comes alive with a Kitty-Su pop-up. The stellar line-up of performances includes Noor Sins, Shivkanya, Valentina, Diva Sins, Ivanha Das and DJ Manish,
Entry Rs 1349+ (Great Ballroom) / Rs 3999 + (The Terrace) | 8 pm onwards
Heritage Parties
For New Year’s you cannot miss the legendary parties hosted by the boutique hotel The Astor Kolkata. This year, the theme is Midnight Velvet and The Phoenix – Club & Kitchen is all set to welcome guests. The evening will have several musical performances from Rishiboy, DJ Dubthirsty, Derrick and Rish who will keep the tempo high all along. Also, don’t forget the culinary offering that the club would provide.
Entry Rs 2999+ onwards |8 pm onwards
One Party, Many Moods
Take a moment to see the entire year go past you in a party! Head over to Fairfield by Marriott and step into the New Year with Voyage 2026. The Ozone Convection Centre is being divided into different zones to accommodate the needs of everyone. Check out the Regent Terrace for Goa Sundowner, Knight Hall for a kids playzone, Empress for Dubai Gold Rush and Monarch for Mumbai Neon Rush. All throughout the evening, entertainment levels will be high with a lineup that includes Emcee Harsh Kaur, DJ CAS, DJ Jasraj, belly dancer Sonia Shil and live bands.
Entry Rs 3500 AI | 8 pm onwards
Bollywood Beats
If you want to welcome New Year in bollywood style then check out BOLLY EVE 2026: Lights, Camera Action at Eiffel Ballroom at Novotel Kolkata. The party promises to give the guests an unforgettable evening with electrifying performances by DJ Akash and others. It also includes a carefully selected pass-around snacks and beverages to look forward to. Make the evening memorable by clicking your photos at the photobooth and embellish them with image props. Go, put on your most filmy outfits and join the party!
8 pm onwards
Goodbye 2025!
Head over to Vedic Village Spa Resort for Adios 25, a celebration of ringing in 2026 with music, entertainment and food. Check out their buffet, dance troupe, live music, DJ tracks and fireworks. Experience the magic of music with Ankhi, Chandan Shankar Das, and DJ Happy.
Entry Rs 4499 AI | 8 pm onwards
Fun on the rooftop
The City’s buzzing rooftop Cal-On at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is all decked up to welcome guests for their New Year’s eve party. High energy, loud music beats by the in-house DJ and a vibe that runs to end 2025 smoothly and welcome 2026 with joy, the space is fully equipped. Also, don’t forget to grab some delicious items like Paradise Maki sushi roll with edamame, Lucknow Tundey Kebab with pomegranate molasses mint chutney and more. The happening bar is open all throughout for you to grab speciality cocktails like Revere, Clarus, Avjal and more.
5 pm onwards
Red Carpet Welcome
Put on your little red dresses and get ready to party at the Red Carpet NYE Party at The Dockyard Co. Step onto the lavish carpet and waltz your way to leave behind the woes of 2025 and welcome 2026 with hope and joy. The evening will spice up with rhythmic beats from DJ Girish and VJ Akash Burman along with an indulgent buffet spread.
Entry Rs 4499+ onwards |8 pm onwards
A Musical Evening
If the OG Park Street is your go-to place this New Year then check out AM PM where music and cocktails take centre-stage. Head over with your friends to celebrate the night with live music by Paddy and The Riz Connection , followed by DJ Urvashi. But the game changes at midnight when you are treated to a surprise one-night-only band and DJ collaboration. Apart from all the party, check out the select beverages and cocktails and don’t miss out the sumptuous food bites.
Rs 4500++| 10 pm onwards
Party on the Ganges
What can be cooler for the youngsters than ringing in the New Year on a serene ship deck on the Ganges? Head over to The Nautilus on the Ganges and celebrate the year-end by listening to some soulful music by The Morphine. Don’t forget to check out their lounge and / or fine dining when butterflies run in your stomach. With a select range of cocktails and mocktails and delicious food, you are all set to turn the first page of 2026 calendar. Also, pro tip, at midnight stop by the upper deck and look at the Kolkata skyline which comes alive with fireworks.
9:30 pm onwards
Midnight Bash
Here’s another rooftop party venue which is a must-go for its renowned New Year parties. With DJ Prince heating up the floor of SKAI, at Quest Mall, this Midnight Sparkle Bash is unmissable. Eat and drink your way through and usher in the New Year in style.
8 pm onwards
New Year Party
Put on your party dresses, let down your hair and enter the party of the year at Roots. At Midnight Masquerade, you are joined by Notorious who will make sure that your feet don’t stop beating to the rhythms all night as you dance to his tracks. Moreover, there will be unlimited food and beverages on spot. Have you booked yourself a space in this party yet?
9 pm onwards
Portkey to 2026
With DJ’s Esdy and Aryan by your side, Five Mad Men is the portal to 2026 that you had never imagined. If you are one of the ‘work hard, party harder’ ones, this one’s for you and your friends. Dance to the unstoppable beats, gorge on some delicious food and remember the bar is always open!
Until 3 am
Desi Beats
For those who want to party all night, Fizzle & sizzle at The Conclave Verde is the place to be on New Year’s Eve. It is designed for families, friends, and party lovers, where the evening promises music, entertainment and a festive feast. Expect Aaron Tamang Band and DJ Partha to deliver some exceptional soundtracks throughout the night.
Entry Rs 2999+ onwards |8 pm onwards
