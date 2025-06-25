Singer Durnibar is all set to wow the Kolkata audience with his new musical performance, Dekha Hobe

You have heard him on loop and loved his music, you have watched him on staged and swayed to the beats, and yet he never misses a chance to amaze you! Singer Durnibar Saha is all set to take the stage on June 28 with the premiere of his musical performance - Dekha Hobe. The unique act encompasses both music performances and theatrics and thus it is a unision of both along with drawing the audience together in this unforgettable journey.
Joining Indulge for an exclusive chat, Durnibar mentions, " Dekha hobe is one of the most spoken Bengali phrase in any conversation. The name came from the idea of connecting with people by bringing music into the conversation. I started this idea two years back and I did an edition online during lockdown with reading and music. This year we are taking all the excerpts of the nine emotions or rasa. All these nine rasas are depicted in different sounds."
He further goes on to give a sneak peek of the evening, " We are stitching a story of two three people and the rasas will flow through the narrative. This time the story and the songs will be woven together in such a way so that the whole thing becomes a singular experienced. We are trying to connect the audience with a visual experience of bringing them to a field where they can see the space not as a space but as a medium that itself is telling a story. We are performing below the Birla Mandir and building a Gorbogriho on the stage; a temple beneath the temple."
When we asked him to give a BTS glimpse of what went in putting together the act and if there are any surprises stored for the audience he mentions, " Preparing this requires some secret recipe. But we are taking a few non-conventional ways of prepping up. When the audience experiences that, they will realise. I am collaborating with two stalwarts from the music fraternity. One of them is very popular in the band and rock genre. One is a he and the other a she, although I will not reveal their names yet."
Before signing off, he goes on to mention his plans for the future, "I am working on a lot of things and with a lot of people on making this performance a tour. I want to reach every corner of the world with this set. The set is a portable one. Wherever we peform we have to make sure that the auditorium is also part of the experience which leaves scope for us to customise the experience. I am trying to add a lot of value to my work so that it reflects well with the audience."
What: Dekha hobe
When: June 28, 2025
Where: G.D Birla Sabhaghar
Time: 6:30 pm
