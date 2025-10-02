Treat your ears to the melodies of Japanese music in Kolkata on October 4

If you are interested in Japanese culture, then this is one event that would bring you close to the music-scape of this culturally vibrant country. The performance brings you closer to the local melodies, instruments and traditions of Japan. While the art of storytelling is getting prominence, it is an art which has always dominated the cultural landscape of Japan.

Witness Katsura Kosumi who is an Ongyokushi or a musical storyteller and a multi-instrumentalist. A trained yosebayashi, she has experience in not only performing on the stage but also making traditional music for rakugo theatres. A new generation artiste, Kosumi, is known to connect performing arts with music and weave a story for her audience which goes beyond the knowledge of language.

An active performer and teacher, Miwa Akane is an oboist who brings her experience and knowledge of orchestral magic to the stage. She has to her credit contributions in theatrical music, hosting a music series for over two decades, music CD release and being a prime member of the Oboe ensemble Qui Moi.