Treat your ears to the melodies of Japanese music in Kolkata on October 4

The Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata is all set to treat your ears and eyes with a special performance by four extraordinary talented women musicians from Japan. The event which celebrates the Music of Japan is all set to take place at the Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata with performances by Katsura Kosumi, Kunishi Miho, Takashima Keiko, Miwa Akane along with a guest performance by Pandit Tanmoy Bose.
If you are interested in Japanese culture, then this is one event that would bring you close to the music-scape of this culturally vibrant country. The performance brings you closer to the local melodies, instruments and traditions of Japan. While the art of storytelling is getting prominence, it is an art which has always dominated the cultural landscape of Japan.
Witness Katsura Kosumi who is an Ongyokushi or a musical storyteller and a multi-instrumentalist. A trained yosebayashi, she has experience in not only performing on the stage but also making traditional music for rakugo theatres. A new generation artiste, Kosumi, is known to connect performing arts with music and weave a story for her audience which goes beyond the knowledge of language.
An active performer and teacher, Miwa Akane is an oboist who brings her experience and knowledge of orchestral magic to the stage. She has to her credit contributions in theatrical music, hosting a music series for over two decades, music CD release and being a prime member of the Oboe ensemble Qui Moi.kolkata
Composer and pianist Takashima Keiko brings her music to the global audience through compositions for orchestras, National Sports festival ceremonies and a suite inspired by natural disaster affected areas. While performing, she is part of the duo Pas de Lapin which also includes soprano Kunishi Miho, who is a gifted musician herself with notable worldwide performances apart from running her own music school where she teaches music beyond age.
What: Music of Japan
Where: Netaji Bhawan, Kolkata
Timing: 6 pm onwards
When: October 4, 2025
Open to All
