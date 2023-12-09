Imagicaa Theme Park to present Winter Wonderland from Dec 22 onwards

Imagicaa Theme Park, nestled close to Mumbai and Pune, promises a magical experience as it is set to enchant by transforming into Winter Wonderland from December 22 onwards. The theme park will usher in the festive season with a grand Christmas celebration like never before and celebrate the festive magic in true carnival style.

Imagicaa, known for its thrilling and family-friendly rides, is decking the halls with a joyous Christmas spirit. You can trade in traditional festivities by enjoying the exhilarating roller coasters, heartwarming family rides and the whimsical attractions that have made Imagicaa a favorite destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. Feel the wind in your hair with Nitro, Scream Machine, and the holiday spirit in your heart with the stunning renewed attractions, Wrath of the Gods, and Prince Of Dark Waters. Specially curated Christmas dance acts will add an extra layer of magic to your visit.

Witness the magic of the season come to life by hanging a special wish on the Wishing Tree. Capture enchanting moments at the beautifully adorned 24-foot Christmas tree or under the illuminated archways and sparkling canopies comprising of twinkling lights, festive ornaments and larger-than-life decorations. To warm up your festive spirit indulge in a cup of piping hot chocolate topped with marshmallows or relish traditional plum cakes with wine where every bite is a celebration of the most wonderful time of the year!

Join in the festive cheer with live Christmas carol performances echoing through the park. Celebrations will continue well post sundown starting with the mesmerising Grand Musical Fountain Show taking center stage and promising to be a visual treat. Spectacular Grand Imagicaa Night Parade featuring vibrant floats, costumed characters, and an abundance of Christmas cheer will evoke the essence and joyful emotions of the season while spreading joy as it winds its way through the park in the truest carnival style.

Imagicaa’s Secret Santa activity will add a magic sprinkle of festive mystery and merriment wherein guests can surprise loved ones with a gift creating moments of joy, laughter and camaraderie. Moreover, guests can enjoy fun-filled cookie and trinket-making workshops and a Merry Shopping Experience at the special Christmas Flea Market, right in the heart of the park; offering a curated selection of festive keepsakes from December 22 to 29.

