From diamond shopping to visiting art fair, here's what all you can do in Mumbai next week

Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, is one of the most happening places in India. Every day there are a hundred things you can do and explore, especially on weekends. If you are in Mumbai, here are all the things you can do for this weekend and the coming week:

1. Shop at the Vimonisha X Solitario exhibition

Monisha Gidwani, CEO of Vimonisha Events, sporting Solitario's new collection

If you like to bling up your attire and add sparkle to your outfit, this exhibition is for you. Vimonisha Events is presenting Solitario diamond jewellery that creates guilt-free luxury through sustainable lab diamonds. Founded by the actor Vivek Oberoi and Ricky Vasandani, Solitario was born with the mission to bring sustainable adornment to India. Every diamond created has been cut and refined using state-of-the-art cutting and processing units.

November 22nd | 3 pm - 6 pm

At Saffron, Hyatt Centric Juhu, Mumbai

2. Rambo Circus is back in Mumbai

Rambo Circus

Rambo Circus, the world-renowned circus show, is back in town after receiving an overwhelming response in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Vishakhapatnam, Goa, Delhi, Kochi, and many others. The team of global talent is ready to showcase their best skills and enthral you with an unforgettable experience.

Live Performance at Bandra:

Act Play: German Wheel Duo, Cradle, Hair Hanging, Skating, Human Slinky, Sword Act, Cube Juggling, Rolla Bolla, and Aerial Silk among many others.

10-19 November 2023

At St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Dominic Road, Bandra West

Show Time: 3 shows daily. 1.30 PM, 4.30 PM & 7.30 PM

International Circus Festival at Borivali

Act Play: Wheel Of Death, Hand To Hand, Human Slinky, Sword Act, Ladder Balance, Cube Juggling, Rolla Bolla And Aerial Silk And Clown Acts among many others

8th November to 8th December



Show Timings:

Monday to Friday 2 shows 4.30 PM & 7.30 PM

Saturday & Sunday 3 shows 1.30 PM, 4.30 PM & 7.30 PM

3. Don't miss stand-up comedian Rehman Khan's Theatre debut

Rehman Khan

Stand-up comedian Rehman Khan is set to make his theatre debut with the magnificent play "HumourBaaz" directed by Kayyum Kazi. The Play, written and compiled by Rehman Khan, is a compilation of satire and humour extracted from the treasures of Hindustani literature.



November 18, 2023, 7:30 pm onwards

At Mukkti Cultural Hub, Plot 141 A, Model JP Rd, Andheri West

4. Visit Mumbai’s first major art fair — Art Mumbai

Amrita Sher-Gil's 31.5 x 25" oil on canvas 1939 Victor Egan

This weekend, Art Mumbai is hosting a significant group exhibition titled "Tales of Transcendence" which showcases the works of five iconic Indian artists - Amrita Sher-Gil, Akbar Padamsee, Ganesh Pyne, Prabhakar Barwe, and Jagdish Swaminathan. The exhibition, hosted at Booth 51 by Progressive Art Gallery, aims to highlight the rare and lesser-known aspects of these celebrated artists whose works reflected an Indian form of modernism.

November 16 to 19, 11 am to 7 pm

At Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

