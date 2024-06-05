Candlelight concert kicks off in Mumbai with Bollywood soundtracks; here’s what you need to know about this musical affair

The grand ballroom of Grand Hyatt Mumbai was swathed in the amber glow of hundreds of candles. There were no empty seats. The ambient lighting created a mesmerizing setting for the first Candlelight concert in India.

The show helmed by Live Your City made its debut in the country with a live show featuring Hindi movie soundtracks. Music connoisseurs who missed the inaugural show will have another opportunity to experience the soundtracks on July 13 and August 4.

The Four Seasons hotel will be the second venue in Mumbai before the concert travels to Delhi with a show featuring classical music from Mozart to Chopin at the SRCPA on June 14, July 12, and August 9.

The same venue will reverberate to Best Movie Soundtracks on June 28, July 26, and August 23, while LeMeridien will come alive with the tunes of Coldplay reinterpreted with classical instruments on June 16, July 6, and August 16. In the last leg of the concert, Candlelight will reach the Radisson Blu Hotel in Faridabad on July 5.