Lee Cooper steps into women’s footwear segment

Lee Cooper, the iconic denim brand, hosted an exclusive No Shoe Party in Mumbai to announce the launch of its flagship women’s footwear collection. Lee Cooper, a Reliance Retail brand, announced its foray in the women footwear segment with a unique and immersive experience where attendees were encouraged to leave their shoes at the door and step into the world of Lee Cooper footwear. The party extended till wee hours and had revelers dancing the night away in the comfiest of Lee cooper footwear. The attendees were in for a special surprise, as they were gifted their choice of footwear after the party.
The Lee Cooper’s SS’24 women footwear collection, Shoes Don't Judge, features a diverse range of designs to suit every style and occasion. The collection encompasses unique style, wide array of colours and materials suited for all occasions.
Adding to the glam quotient of the launch of Lee Cooper’s flagship women footwear range was Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra who graced the launch party with her presence. While expressing her excitement on the launch of Spring Summer ’24 collection, Sanya says, “The new collection is fabulous and has really appealed to me. I am grateful to be a part of this amazing evening and kudos to the team for unveiling such an extraordinary collection, it has become my personal favourite.”
The No Shoe Party concept was brought to life to celebrate individuality, aligning perfectly with Lee Cooper's ethos of self-expression and authenticity. Attendees of the launch party were treated to an evening of music, fashion, and fun while showcasing Lee Cooper's stylish and comfortable footwear.