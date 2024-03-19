Lee Cooper steps into women’s footwear segment

The Lee Cooper’s SS’24 women footwear collection, Shoes Don't Judge, features a diverse range of designs to suit every style and occasion. The collection encompasses unique style, wide array of colours and materials suited for all occasions.

Adding to the glam quotient of the launch of Lee Cooper’s flagship women footwear range was Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra who graced the launch party with her presence. While expressing her excitement on the launch of Spring Summer ’24 collection, Sanya says, “The new collection is fabulous and has really appealed to me. I am grateful to be a part of this amazing evening and kudos to the team for unveiling such an extraordinary collection, it has become my personal favourite.”