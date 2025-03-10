Get ready to witness three magical days of the Soulful Blues Festival in Mumbai from March 14

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) , Mumbai is back with its NCPA Soulful Blues Festival which will take place over three days beginning from March 14. The festival will witness musical magic by three globally renowned Blues performers. Each artiste will be bringing their distinct styles and interpretation of this American artform.
The Soulful Blues Festival begins on March 14 with the King of Blues and the Ambassador of Blues, Alvon Johnson who will make his stage debut in India through this festival. He promises to present dynamic vocals and masterful guitar work through his performance. The Festival continues on March 15 with Thornetta Davis who is known as the Queen of the Blues and concludes on March 16 with Tia Carrol who is one of the most sought after performer in the West Coast.
What: NCPA Soulful Blues Festival
Where: Tata Theate, NCPA, Mumbai
When: March 14- 16, 2025
Time: 6:30 pm (everyday)
Entry is ticketed. Tickets can be booked online.