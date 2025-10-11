World’s priciest cruise to visit Mumbai in 2027

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a world journey that is already being described as a voyage for the very few. The World of Splendor cruise will set sail from Miami on January 11, 2027 and continue for 141 nights across six continents.

Among its many ports, the ship will dock in Mumbai on April 18-19, giving the city a brief but remarkable moment in the spotlight

Prices begin at around ₹7 crore per guest, a figure that has drawn global attention. The ship’s most exclusive accommodation, the Regent Suite, comes in at nearly ₹6.8 crore per person. It includes a private spa, a Steinway piano, and terraces with heated plunge pools. Every suite on board has an ocean view, and the ship itself is limited to 746 guests — a deliberate choice to preserve a sense of space and calm.

The Seven Seas Splendor has long been regarded as one of the most refined vessels at sea. It combines the polish of a private residence with the discipline of fine hospitality. Inside, Italian marble sits beside custom glasswork and original art collected from across Europe. Dining spans several restaurants, each led by chefs who draw from the regions visited during the journey. The atmosphere is quiet, precise, and deeply attentive without ever feeling overstated.