Sonam Dubal’s latest edit, Winter Garden, is now finally in Chennai!

Delhi-based Sonam Dubal, a favourite with Bollywood celebs like Vidya Balan, Tabu, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen and Shonali Bose; is also well-known in Chennai. “I come here every year, it’s a habit. I love the city and its vibe,” says the couturier, who began his label in 1999, and is a graduate of National Institute of Fashion Technology, (NIFT), New Delhi. We catch up with the designer who’s popular for his jacket-centred ensembles to talk about his AW ’21 edit, Winter Garden from his label Sanskar by Sonam Dubal that’s finally in the city.

“Winter Garden came out of the need for soulful and sustainable collections that are homegrown. Having been through nearly two years of hibernation and isolation, I felt the need for a return to weaves, indigenous designs and textiles; something that I think will continue to be a trend setting statement in the coming years,” he tells us.

Sonam Dubal styling bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Priya Venkataraman in a jacket from his Winter Garden edit

Mapping embroideries from all across the ancient silk route and revisiting what is familiar for the brand, the label has once again created a line of jackets, capes, dresses, kaftans and brocade shrugs for evening wear. “An old world atmosphere and a feeling of festivity that was lost for so long finds its way back with pops of colour in between stylish hues for evening wear in maroons, reds, blacks, indigos, golds and dull copper. There’s georgette brocades and vintage silks on velvet jackets combined with period embroidered and crushed signature dresses and georgette sequined capes that come together bringing in a new refreshing feeling of hope for a new tomorrow and the coming New Year,” the designer adds describing the collection.

The collection focuses on texturing and upcycling textiles featuring silk ikat, georgette brocade and embroidered georgette. “The idea was to focus on winter and winter clothing, but next up, we’re focusing on brighter tones of bandhani, different techniques of shibori and textured embroideries in brighter colours and hues for SS ’22,” explains the designer as he gives us a sneak peek into his next seasonal edit.

INR 5,000 onwards. On till December 31. At Amethyst.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal