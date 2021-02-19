Ella Emhoff, the step-daughter of American Vice President Kamala Harris is trending once again; hours before she made her runway debut at the New York Fashion Week with Proenza Schouler’s show the 21-year-old knitwear designer has dropped her first clothing collection on the online portal Mall, a shopping platform for emerging designers. Though the edit is very small, it’s definitely a conversation-starter and features just two sweater vests, a purse, a long sleeveless dress and a pair of shorts, and all of the items are of course, sold out.

Ella Emhoff in a Flower Boob Vest created by her

The knitwear pieces bear a retro quality and belong to the same school of design as the mid-2010s gauche memo that was introduced first by Yves Saint Laurent and was carried forward by Vétements and Alessandro Michele’s Gucci. The Flower Boob Sweater Vest and the sripd sweater vest and even the A-line vertical dress balance the fluidity of streetwear with a distinct granny chic aesthetic, which has found so much relevance with the DIY-loving Gen-Z fashion thinkers.

In fact, Mall’s founder, Laura Banas, designed the site last June to celebrate artists who celebrate colour and weirdness. “I look for pieces that are playful. And a lot of designers I work with use vintage materials or have sustainable practices — those are the two biggest things for me,” Banas shared with a news portal.