Myntra's old logo (left) and the new logo (right)

E-commerce website Myntra will be changing its logo after a Mumbai-based female activist registered a complaint with the state cybercrime department police, saying the logo was “insulting and offensive” towards women.

Naaz Patel, an activist from NGO Avesta Foundation, had lodged the complaint in December 2020. She had sought the removal of the logo and necessary action against the company if they failed to implement the changes requested.

She had also taken up this issue with numerous forums and platforms on social media. Patel alleged that the previous logo looked like “a naked woman”.

After Patel filed the case, the Mumbai police cybercrime department said they sent an email to Myntra, letting them know about the complaint.

DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department said, "We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time."

A few media sources showed the new logo being a modified version of the old logo. However, the new logo has not been formally unveiled yet.

Meanwhile, reports said Myntra was not only going to change the logo on the website and the app but also on their packaging material.

Sources claimed the company had issued printing orders for packaging material to be printed with the new logo.

The news quickly became meme material for netizens, who felt the issue was being blown out of proportion.

Myntra was acquired by e-commerce giant Flipkart and is one of the most popular shopping websites in India.