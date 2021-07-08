Dior brought back the punk, graphic eye for its AW '21 runway

Dior has been turning heads throughout fashion week season. First, with the buzzy collaboration with Travis Scott at the spring 2022 menswear collection in Paris, and now with artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s tactile couture textiles at the Dior AW21 Haute Couture collection, featuring muted shades, sabre-cut velvets, basketweave bustiers etc. And it also brought back the graphic, bold eye-liner trend and made it more versatile as creative and image director of Christian Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, used the styling for an effortless punk look and paired it with unlikely picks like snug riding hats and embroidered tweed coats.

A look from the Dior show

Minimal beauty looks have been on the rise in the post-pandemic fashion week season in 2021 as couture labels like Jean Paul Gaultier, Armani are gearing towards natural makeup and easy pop colour elements. Philips noticeably went for the statement bold eye and made a point to complement it with the models’ natural skin tone, hydrated neutral lips and a strong brow.

Philips revealed he stuck to black and blue to achieve the flawless dark shades, and used an ‘overcurl’ mascara for volume. He also revealed the products he used for the couture show. “The look is elegant and bit edgy. It’s a very graphic eye, but it's got a bit of a soft edge. We actually went back to what we did for pre-fall, which was an under eyeliner, where I added glitter patches on top, which Maria Grazia really liked. But, we wanted to do it in an intense blue using a matte black and with the colour Denim from the 5 Couleurs Couture [Eyeshadow] Palette over it,” Philips told a fashion portal