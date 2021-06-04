Dior just unveiled their Dioriviera summer capsule by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. It has been described as an ‘invitation to escape’. The collection features women’s ready to wear, leather goods, shoes and accessories. The colours used are bright and vivid, from chartreuse to raspberry which are punctuated by their signature toile du jouy print and the Dior oblique motif among others. Expect their iconic bags - Lady D-Lite and the Dior Caro apart from sailor tops, and other summer must-haves.

Here’s a look at the collection...

A look from the Dioriviera summer capsule collection

A look from the Dioriviera summer capsule collection

A look from the Dioriviera summer capsule collection

A look from the Dioriviera summer capsule collection