It doesn't seem like the ripepd jeans controversy will die down anytime soon. Ever since the newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat made comments about women who wear ‘ripped jeans’, celebrities from Jaya Bachhan to Sona Mohapatra have voiced their opinions.

Whatever everyone says, the young and stylish know that ripped jeans are a fashion staple. They are comfy and versatile when it comes to styling. Whether it is Sunday brunch or a night out on Friday, ripped jeans are the coolest to wear. So if you want to flaunt yours in flamboyance, then we suggest you take a cue from these celebs on how to wear and style them.

Ahoy, pop culture!

Fashion to most people is personal. And this is exactly what you need to bring in when you style your ripped denims. A simple t-shirt with a quote from your favourite TV show paired with a cardigan is probably the easiest way to rock that chic look. Kushi Kapoor’s overall look with the 'Office' themed white shirt and red cardigan definitely gives us the 90s retro vibes.

Source: Instagram

Keep it simple

If minimalism is your thing, then there is so much you can work with, while styling your perfect OOTD. Nidhi Agerwal is slaying it in this picture. She's paired her ripped jeans with a checkered wrap-on top. The addition of white sneakers is a plus, we must say. The big golden hoops are adding an oomph factor to her ensemble.

Source: Instagram

Totally badass

Alia Bhatt serves fierceness with her high street-styling. Just like her, you can style your pair of ripped jeans with a duster cardigan or an overcoat. You can complete the look with a high pony-tail and a peachy-tone-makeup. Also, pair your look with your favourite pumps to give it an edgy look.

Source: Instagram

Fusion tales

If fusion looks and bringing a dash of ethnicity to your clothing is what you prefer, then you do what Shaheen Bhatt did with her outfit. She paired her ripped jeans with a white patterned tunic. Minimal makeup, loose hair, this look is just right for summer. You can add some drama to this, by completing the look with your preferred choice of jhumkas or any oxidised jewellery.

Source: Instagram

Oversize it

Anushka Sharma teaches us that there isn’t anything like an oversized shirt or a boyfriend shirt. While it is quite comforting, oversized clothes always make everything look better. So, if you are running out of ideas, then pick up an oversized shirt from your wardrobe and that’s all you need. While she completes her look with slim heels, you can always pick your white sneakers.

Source: Instagram

Redcarpet ready

Whoever said that ripped jeans cannot make high-end fashion statements, has certainly not seen this look of Sara Ali Khan. She makes her outfit look elegant as she pairs a bright yellow blouse with her denims. The ruffled hands and the bow details give her attire an added elegance. She also pairs the look with multi-coloured pumps giving her outfit a fun touch. Also, brownie points for her white pearl stud accessories. Ladies, are you grabbing your blouses already?

Source: Google

Glam radar

Did we hear you say, you need inspiration for how to effortlessly pull off an over-the-top denim look. Look no further than this intriguing attire by Kriti Kharbanda. The actress pairs loose denims with a white lace bralette and a formal shirt. With her subtle makeup Kriti is definitely giving some serious fashion goals. Isn't it a perfect outfit for a date night, girls?

Source: Instagram

Boss babe

For dressier events or after-work parties, you may want to play around with ripped jeans. And Samantha Akkineni teaches how to do it right. She chooses to pair a blazer and a Gucci buckle belt making her look class apart. For footwear, Samantha picks black-coloured cone heels. So for a more formal setup, we now know what to pick.

Source: Google

Black is always in

We are always on the look out for new fashion trends trying to up our fashion game. But, if there is one thing that remains constant in this journey of ours is a plain black t-shirt. Pair your denims and black t-shirt and that’s all that you need. And if you wish to add some flair, do it like Deepika Padukone with a bold lip-colour. Honestly, the simplicity of the look makes it work.