Wish to go on a shopping spree in a guilt-free manner and upgrade your wardrobe? Express Avenue is here with the third season of ‘Conscious Market’, an event to raise awareness about sustainable fashion and eco-friendly clothing, beauty and lifestyle products.

The brands featured at ‘Conscious Market’ will showcase dresses and cosmetic alternatives that are cruelty-free, and even include upcycled clothes. Don’t miss the other vegan products on display, ranging from smoked tofu to handmade spa products. The list also includes peanut butter, jams, music accessories like speakers, and more.

You could also take part in the workshops and demos on environment-friendly products.

The event has been put together by Dhaval, Sweta, and Sunita.

At Express Avenue mall. On March 20 and 21. Between 10 AM and 10 PM. More details online.