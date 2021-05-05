Miuccia Prada launched the much publicised Upcycled by Miu Miu project towards the end of 2020 and the label is now making room to showcase pre-loved denim in collaboration with Levi’s. The Upcycled by Miu Miu x Levi’s capsule features some celebrated Levi’s denim silhouettes, re-imagined with the signature Miu Miu treatment and has tapped Gen-Z icons like The Crown star Emma Corrin and Lila Moss to be the faces of the campaign.

The edit features Levi’s men’s 501s and trucker jackets from the 1980s and 1990s which have been sourced from the Levi’s archives, and have been detailed with hand-embellished crystals, art-deco leather patches, pearls and diamanté embroideries. The denims come in full and cut-off lengths and the trucker jackets feature puffed sleeves and breathy lace collars.

Lila Moss sports a look from the capsule edit

“No two pieces in the collection are the same. Reimagined through the Miu Miu lens, the lives of garments worn and loved in the past are extended, refreshed — renewed,” Miu Miu said in a statement. The limited-edition vintage collaboration will be available in select offline and online platforms worldwide. Miu Miu upcycled collection last fall lined up reworked ‘80s dresses from the label, that furthered Miuccia Prada’s sustainable plans

"We are a company, with thousands of people working for us. We have to sell. We are not here to have fun. Creative people in fashion — we are not pure artists. We have to be responsible, because companies and enterprises should be responsible. There's a responsibility to your workers, about sustainability, about inclusivity. And not only responsible, but contributing to change," Miuccia Prada said in an interview recently.