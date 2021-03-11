Rohit Bal has just introduced his signature aesthetic to Amazon Fashion as the brand has launched a line of denims by the designer; the Alexander Jeans for men move away from the monotony of the run-of-the-mill denim as the edit features interesting applique and embroidery. In an exclusive interview, the designer tells us how he designed the new conscious line of denims that features 22 different styles.

"The process of creating something special comes straight from the heart, we aimed at creating a personalised and affordable collection aimed at the younger generation. We’re also trying to be environmentally conscious by being completely homegrown and using pure indigo dye along with steering away from heavy machinery and industrial quantities. This collection is built with love and holds the value of being chic, stylish and adventurous. I thank Amazon Fashion for making me a part of their wonderful family and look forward to many more exciting and fashionable projects!” Bal shares.

The designer who has worked with influences from homegrown craft communities to showcase them in an urban landscape has drawn on history, fantasy, and folklore for this line of denims as well and he suggests pairing the jeans with a biker jacket, floral shirt, or a plain tee.

TheAlexander Jeans collection by Rohit Bal is now available on Amazon Fashion in INR 7,000 onwards