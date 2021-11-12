Chennai-based designer Daisy Martin Arjuna's new collection Jardin de Fleur is an ode to the modern bride

Tis the season of weddings and Chennai designers have rolled out their new wedding collections. Leading the ramp is the city-based designer Daisy Martin Arjuna of Daisy Bridal Pret-Couture, who recently launched her first-ever bridal collection Jardin de Fleur. This exquisite collection of dreamy wedding gowns comes with a feel of fresh air and a touch of pastel hues. With blossoms of floral appliqué beaded with finesse, fine tulle drapes and rich duchess silk satin, the collection promises to grace many trousseaux and bridal wardrobes this season. Daisy tells us that she started her label in 2013 when she had to design and tailor her own wedding gown at the last minute! “Since then, every year, we aim to design and create unique collections and designs for our clientele in a memorable and bespoke way,” avers Daisy.

Designer Daisy Martin Arjuna

Timeless and classic

From the finest French Chantilly lace to minute Swarovski crystals, Jardin de Fleur reflects a dreamy odyssey of an assortment of patterns and embellishments — all representing the vintage European fashion from the streets of Paris and London. “I love European vintage postcards, long pressed flowers inside a classic Mills & Boon romance and a distant sound of the gramophone,” says Daisy and adds that true fashion is timeless and is born from a time long past and a time yet to come. “I look back at the ornate and evergreen details of the past to embellish my current thoughts and inspirations,” she explains.

Mermaid inspiration

For her latest collection, Daisy chose actress and reality show host Malaika Arora as her muse and she tells us that her experience of working with the fitness enthusiast was surreal. “Not only is she a wonderful person but she embodies the vision of timeless beauty and elegance,” Daisy informs us that she created a special bespoke mermaid gown from fine beaded lace and tulle for Malaika, that also showcased an intricate scalloped back detail.

Daisy elaborates that fashion is an extension of her personality intertwined with her imagination — resulting in art. “We try to bring out the uniqueness of each person wearing our creations,” she says as she informs us that her latest collection focuses on zero waste, with each fabric being carefully utilised to the maximum to create a range of gowns, dresses and accessories under her wedding collection. The edit is also suitable for low-key weddings. “The collection includes classic pieces with elegant silhouettes that cater to the bride, bridesmaids and even reception looks with a touch of grandeur that can be specially constructed as per need,” she concludes.



