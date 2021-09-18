Celebrated designer Shehla Khan’s new collections promise intricate detailing, floral prints and exquisite fabrics in a blend of bold and pastel colours

Renowned designer Shehla Khan counts Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif among her muses. Her eponymous label, known for its modern take on Indian wear, has two new collections — a line of pre-festive garments, and Lola, a range of sustainable lounge wear.

Inspired by the fashion of the late ’70s, the eclectic pre-festive collection comprises wedding-appropriate ensembles that can be worn for intimate gatherings and outdoor events. Expect her signature floral prints on velvet and lace, one of the brand’s most preferred fabrics. The second collection is luxury loungewear made with satin fabric and delicate lace, which can also be worn for evenings out. With a palette of pastels and bold colours, the line is the epitome of femininity. We caught up with Shehla Khan to talk about her recent collections, her idea of femininity and how she ensures sustainability in all her garments. Excerpts:

What was the idea behind Lola and what is your take on Indian wear?

I feel Lola is just a different style of Indian couture. Our approach to Indian couture is more about intricate and delicate embroideries and fabrics.

Alaya F in Shehla Khan couture

Sonam Kapoor in a Shehla Khan creation

How have you represented femininity in your recent collection?

It’s not so much about representing femininity but more about enhancing it. Women are born with a feminine side, some choose to hone it and some choose not to. Today, it’s about the power of femininity - for every woman from any walk of life to use her femininity in her favour to empower her and those around her. The collection was conceived keeping this idea in mind.

With the pandemic, the fashion industry has seen a drastic shift, as designers and consumers are focusing more on leisure wear. However, Lola is dressy and ornate. Your thoughts?

I think the brand aesthetic has always been minimalistic. For the Shehla Khan customer, opulence is subtle and more classic, not ‘in your face’ glamorous. I have used bolder colours over the last few years because I feel like I need to tap into the market that isn’t afraid to try colours other than pastels. Our new festive collection consists of statement pieces and looks that are versatile yet bold and can be used time and again, which is one way of being sustainable.

Rs. 70,000 onwards. Available online.