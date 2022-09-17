Designer Mayyur Girotra headlines the first ever South Asian New York Fashion Week

At the first-ever South Asian New York Fashion Week (SANYFW), fashion designer Mayyur Girotra displayed one of his well-known collections, Zamani, on September 9. Sources added that Mayyur fused prestigious couture items with elaborately woven textiles from South Asian regions. Viewers were presented with South Asian culture and traditional dresses, with a tinge of Middle Eastern inspiration in each of the outfits.

Reports said that Mayyur began his career in South Asian design by conducting extensive research, travelling to India’s numerous cultural places, and viewing ancient artwork as an influence for his current trends. His brand attracts well-known influencers and celebrities from around the Asian diaspora due to his timeless aesthetics that are influenced by bygone times.

Commenting on the association, Mayyur told media sources, “I really feel honoured to represent South Asian couture at SANYFW, showcasing its wistful legacy on an international platform. We proudly present exquisite artistry from the subcontinent, stately grandeur in a glittering visage. The brand MG couture has transcended barriers and has been one of the most beloved brands in the USA for 8 years, we are excited to showcase our collection on a runaway this time.”

On the topic of the show, the founder of the festival Shipra Sharma was quoted as saying, “When it comes to South Asian New York Fashion Week, we have made it our life mission to globally celebrate the beauty of South Asian culture and fashion. That is why we are overjoyed with excitement to have Mayyur Girotra headline the first official SANYFW. His designs are masterpieces that exude the stories and beauty of our culture. Through his collection Zamani, we can truly show the global fashion community how South Asian fashion is nothing short than a work of art.”