Hyderabadi designer Geethika Kanumilli’s latest couture edit imagines the charm of destination weddings

Hyderabadi designer Geethika Kanumilli's eponymous label is synonymous with quintessential Indian craftsmanship. Her design vocabulary is a confluence of traditional ethos meeting contemporary aesthetics. Her crafted ensembles have been previously seen on eminent figures — PV Sindhu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Saina Nehwal, Keerthi Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and more.

Geethika’s forte in luxury prêt and couture is defined by her signature element — refreshing pastel combinations, immaculate embroidery work and soigné designs. This time too, maintaining her penchant for elegance, the designer has come up with a new couture edit to ring in the wedding season with good cheer! Titled Ever After, the collection presents the enchantment of a destination summer wedding and conjures up the beauty of flora. Being a Hyderabadi, the designer has used signature embroidery work from the city — zardosi and zari meshed with mirrors, glass beads and sequins. Giving us a preview of her new couture line, Geethika talks to us about what went into its making.

Tell us about the theme of the collection.

We have encapsulated the splendid freshness of summer flowers on sensational silhouettes. I have embraced the beauty of nature and the same has been reflected in the ensembles. The collection is contemporary in design and exudes versatility as the ensembles can transition from day-tonight wear. I have tried to imagine the charm of destination weddings that are dynamic, fiery and fun. The same has been reflected in our prints adorned with geometric motifs, impeccable threadwork, and embellishments on velvets, satins and organza silks.

What kind of ensembles can we find in the edit?

There are a lot of printed outfits this time. We’ve done print on print. We have also experimented with surfaces, textures and colour combinations to make it a destination wedding-friendly edit. Some of the statement pieces include short veils, printed blouses, patchwork ensembles and more, that people will soon get to see.





How is this collection different from your previous couture edits?

This time, we have tried to inculcate the zero waste method in creation with the usage of print fabrics. For instance, when we cut kalis for lehengas, it leads to a lot of fabric wastage. So we’ve utilised all the waste fabric and made patchwork blouses and bodices. It’s definitely time taking but worth it! Moreover, the first look of our patchwork blouse with a tulle sari that we released on Instagram was a big hit!

Have you observed any changes in preferences around occasionwear?

People are a lot more open to experimentation instead of going with regular and safe styles. They want to experiment in terms of silhouettes, colours and prints. And I think that’s awesome.

What are the top bridal wear trends that are going to rule this year?

I’m not big on trends. But I can say fresh pieces and a new design perspective is what people are looking for in bridal wear. Outfits which have a longer shelf life are preferred which is why we as a label aim to create timeless pieces.



₹30,000 upwards. Available online and in-store at Jubilee Hills.

