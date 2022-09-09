New launch: Shivani Awasty's latest cocktail couture is a tempting play with fire and ice

What adds glamour to a cocktail night? A cocktail dress off course! One that’s classy in style, rife with risqué cuts, elegant flair and dazzles with embellishments. Packaging these elements with extra oomph, label Shivani Awasty is crafting cutting-edge cocktail couture.

Her latest edit SYN-THE-SIS unfolds a seamless balance of structure in silhouettes, abstraction in design and ultra-modern sensibilities. It exudes a panache that captures the imagination of young hearts — those who do not shy away from portraying their flamboyant and vivacious side. The collection can make heads turn with its ensembles like thigh-high slit gowns, corset tops paired with flared skirts, plunging neckline slim fit gowns, off-shoulder ball gowns, fishtail gowns with puffed sleeves, feathery veils on cascading tulles and more. It surely makes one fantasise over the display of a spectral drama.

Telling us about her inspiration, Shivani says, “The AW 2022 couture collection SYN-THE-SIS reflects vivid romanticism and high octane glamour. It reflects a woman’s latent powers and her sophisticated femininity.” She adds how the collection is tailored for today’s woman, “The modern-day woman is more experimental. She balances the traditional aspects of dressing with glamorous western ethos. After the pandemic, Indian couture designers have focused on creating timeless grandeur with bridal gowns and red carpet statement looks that have a larger-than-life appeal.”

The designer has experimented with plush colours — from black and deep olive green to yellow, metallic blue, beige and more. They perfectly fuse with the maximalist embellishments like sequins, embroidery and feathers.

Telling us about the design process the designer reveals, “This season, we’ve worked with softer hues. The colour palette ranges from aquatic icy blue, emerald, and grey to warmer hues like sand gold and charcoal. We’ve stayed true to the brand ethos of giving a lot of attention to detail which is represented by extensive hand embroidery on delicate fabrics like silk tulle, liquid metallic lamé, organza, poly cre pes and more. We’ve used interesting techniques like texturing of fabric, plissé, feather detailing and tasseling to accentuate the dramatic flair of the pieces.”

Telling us about a shift in sartorial choices of people from traditional to western wear, Shivani avers, “India as a country has larger-than-life celebrations, traditions and customs throughout the year. There are always a multitude of events. I see a rising trend of cocktail attire now becoming a staple for every celebration.”

She tells us about occasionwear trends that are going to rule this season, “The wedding and the festive season always cashes on bling and sparkle. The same will be carried forward to this year. Apart from that, there is a demand now for stylised cuts and well-fitted couture/cocktail wear for people who prefer minimalist embroidery. Sexy crop tops, cholis and cut-out blouses are also in!”

₹30,000 upwards. Available online.

Mail:priyamvada@newindian express.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada