Pooja Bagaria has unveiled a new collection with luxury vacays in mind

From holographic design elements to creative styling — Pooja Bagaria’s latest collection, The Floral Edit ’21, is high on the element of drama. The Bengaluru-based designer tells us, “I chose the cuts and the colours for these designs with luxury staycations and destination weddings in mind. I have designed it for patrons who don’t want to fit in, but rather stand out with their fashion choices.”

Pooja Bagaria

From big blooms to and smaller floral motifs, 3D details, and shimmer, the designs certainly look apt for the festive season too. The couturier mentions that she has created the pieces with the idea of versatility in mind, so one can pair them with other ensembles in their wardrobe too.

For instance, her Blossom Checkered Kurta with necktie detail can be easily worn with tights or denims instead of the sharara that it comes paired with. “I love the idea of layering and encourage my patrons to do so as well,” says Pooja.

Changing aesthetics

When Pooja started her line around a decade ago, she concentrated on evening wear for women. However, the aesthetics of the brand continued to evolve. She moved on to create graceful occasion wear — her previous collection, The Royal Affair Collection, for instance, featured rather regal pre-stitched saris in bandhani and ajrakh with embellished tissue blouses. However, the designs from her latest launch are a marked departure from what she has created before.

Sari with neon blouse

Bold and beautiful

Her new designs come in hues like green and orange with a few sorbet colours like lavender and blush pink. If one prefers to be the cynosure of all eyes, one can certainly take a look at the neon greens saris, organza saris with metallic sheen, and even the co-ords such as the pantsuits from her collection. But the ensemble that stands out is the floral pop sari-belt combination.

We think this well-structured fusion ensemble — floral muslin sari with mirrorwork and neon raw silk blouse paired with a suspender belt — is easily the highlight of The Floral Edit. “It is pre-draped, hence it is light and wearable too,”shares Pooja, signing off.

