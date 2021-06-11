Jaipur-based slow fashion label Em & Shi is a mix of contemporary cuts with ancient craftsmanship. It has its roots in Jaipur, Rajasthan. “Our design aesthetics and sensibilities are inspired by techniques that are local to our area and community in Jaipur,” says the founder, Mansi Bhatia.

She informs us that her new collection is called Daisies for Days. “We felt this print brought some lightness, freshness and a sense of hope given all that we have been through,” says Mansi.

Yellow Daisy day dress

We notice that the founder makes an effort to keep her designs as eco-friendly as she can. We learn that the collection is printed on factory leftovers. One can notice daisy prints in different colours like cobalt blue, sunshine yellow and white. She sticks to a colour palette that aims to soothe and fabrics like cotton that are meant to comfort. Also, one of the things that one notices predominantly is the simplicity of the print.

Summer day dress pick?

Expect an array of short dresses, bucket shorts, with details like shoulder tie-ups and detachable belts.

Their ivory Yellow Daisy day dress is one that you would pick for a lazy stroll during your vacation. It has floral motifs in yellow, balloon sleeves to add some flair and a striped detachable belt to break the print monotony.

Apart from upcycled cotton, Mansi has used linens and plain lightweight cotton, so the outfits stay light and breezy making them apt for the humid days ahead. Their Daisy Day tiered dress is a breezy pick with shoulder ties and allows freedom of movement. The Blue Daisy day jumpsuit stands out — the form-fitted waist and V-neckline with embroidery details and coconut button fastening at the ankle add to its uniqueness, making it the best pick from the collection.



Rs 5,000 upwards.

Available online.