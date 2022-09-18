Fashion brand Lashkaraa revives the spirit of Indian fashion, debuts with trendy ensembles 

Synonymous with extravagance, Indian clothing brand, Lashkaraa makes its debut in India, presenting a slew of ensembles in trendy pastels and intricate handwork for a unique draping. From shararas and ghagras to contemporary ruffle saris and suits, Lashkaraa has a lot more to offer. It presents Indian fashion fused with tradition and contemporary styles and done with meticulous craftsmanship for a glamorous getup.

Speaking to us about Lashkaraa’s offering, Sumeer Kaur, founder of the label and herself a fashion enthusiast, tells us to expect a gamut of colours and vibrance, high-end textiles, menswear, kidswear and jewellery — all under one roof. She shares, “We wanted to enter the Indian market with something different. Something that we haven’t done before as a brand. And that’s why we plan to foray into the market with heavily embellished ensembles.” She further adds, “The outfits are crafted with the finest fabrics such as velvet, crepe and organza, enhanced with sequence, prints and embroidery. It is one of the finest works of the brand, so far. We cannot wait to unveil it!”

The fashion brand was established with the aim to ensure that the people living outside India can enjoy modern and ethnic Indian fashion. Be it the lehenga, the churidar, the salwar or the sherwani, their collection embodies the essence of the occident and a quaint touch of tradition in what can be regarded as redefined ethnic wear.

The brand claims that they use premium quality fabrics where the work of the country’s best artisans lends a seamless look to the garments. Sumeer, on noticing a global discrepancy in the access to the latest trends in Indian fashion, used her brand as a way to capture the essence of contemporary India in her designs.