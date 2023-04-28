Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for son Aryan Khan's brand Dyavol X [SEE NEW PICS]

The first collection from the brand will go live on April 30

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently announced his own fashion brand called D'yavol and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote the brand. Shah Rukh took to his Twitter handle on Friday to share two pictures of him donning a black jacket with an ‘X’ printed on the sleeves.

Wearing my X on my sleeve. #DyavolX



Drop goes live on 30th April. Limited release.

He captioned the post, “Wearing my X on my sleeve. #DyavolX. Drop goes live on 30th April.” Earlier a picture of Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam sporting identical black t-shirts with X written on it was posted on social media. The Pathaan actor has recently been seen wearing clothes from Dayvol X.

The streetwear brand was launched recently and Shah Raukh has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the project. He was also seen in a commercial for the clothing label which was directed by Aryan.

Earlier, Aryan took to Instagram to share a teaser for the brand featuring Shah Rukh, In the clip, we can see a paintbrush on the floor which is presumably picked up by the actor. Next, the camera shifts to reveal SRK’S face. Aryan captioned the post, “ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours...Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content.”

According to reports, the first collection from the brand will go live on April 30 on the website dyavolx.com. D'yavol X is a part of the venture company SLAB Ventures which has been founded by Aryan Khan, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva.