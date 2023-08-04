Courtyard by WeaveinIndia brings a curated festive collection to the city

It’s the season of pop-ups and Chennai can’t seem to get enough of them. Mandira Bansal’s Courtyard by WeaveinIndia — a creative and curated multi-designer store for luxurious weaves, fashion and all things handcrafted, is bringing a curated festive collection, The Upstage Edit, from trending designers to the city.

“The idea is to bring luxurious handlooms, timeless weaves and trendy designs. The focus is not only on textiles, but also includes a beautifully curated and diverse range of all genres of jewellery and clothing for men, women and children alike,” says Mandira Bansal, founder and designer of WeaveinIndia, Aguise Courtyard. The Upstage Edit will see diversely acclaimed designers known for their craft exhibiting their trendy designs. “The collections cater to all the festive and party needs and will see several designers, including my own home grown brands, Aguise and WeaveinIndia, exhibiting new designs. Chennai is going to experience a fashion fiesta like never before,” she adds.

We bring you a lowdown of some of the highlights from the edit.

Pita Nila’s signature dainty floral embroidered organza sari

Pita Nila

An amalgamation of the Sanskrit words for the colours yellow and blue, the brand stands for freshness and stability. Through a range of staple Indian silhouettes like anarkalis, saris, and lehengas, in a palette largely featuring pastel favourites like powder blue, peach, periwinkle, and peony, Pita Nila adds warmth and colour to an otherwise dreary day. They specialise in imagining the most intricate of patterns on pure fabrics in dainty pastel hues.

Naina Jain

Floral bandhani jaal with handwoven rose border by Naina Jain

The brand’s USP lies in fine handmade bandhani perfected over generations by master craftsmen from the arid deserts of Kutch, Gujarat. The label’s creations are handcrafted, timeless ethnic and bridal wear pieces, giving the age-old bandhani craftsmanship a modern twist, guided by a mix of classic luxury and urban chic fused with paradoxical textiles and shapes. Naina has experimented with various techniques of tie and dye to create ensembles that are unique. Her garments are elegantly created with intricate embroideries, patchwork and appliqué. The designer encompasses the very best of Indian tradition, culture and art, with craft amalgamations like Paithani and Kota forms of weaving, and various hand embroideries like zardozi, gotta patti and chikankari.



Wabi Sabi

Embroidered blazer from Wabi Sabi’s Ankahi collection

Handcrafted with exquisite embroidery and opulent weaves, Wabi Sabi is a bold reinvention of Indian traditional silhouettes, where each creation has the essence of peerless craftsmanship and is unique in its design aesthetic. They embrace inclusivity in gender, race, size, and sexual orientation with their cross-seasonal curation of alternative designs. The brand promotes Indian textiles and handicrafts, by engaging artisans and weavers from across the country. Experience the timeless elegance of authentic craftsmanship with their exquisite collection of hand-painted saris and kurtas, where each brushstroke tells a unique story, blending traditional artistry with contemporary designs, to elevate your style with a touch of artistic allure.

Sourav Das

Sourav Das describes himself as an aesthete storyteller who vouches to know his crafts in-depth. He loves being surrounded with Rasikas, art loving people. He believes in creating designs, and apparels that weave a story around the final product itself. Being a craftic-lined person, he focuses on innovations that remind him of his roots. The love for indigenous textiles, spirituality, travel, crafts and classical music and dance have been an integral part of his designs.

Mini Sondhi

Linen tieup blazer and trouser sets by Mini Sondhi

The label is a tribute to artists. It brings to life the vibrancy of MF Hussain, or the Neo-Impressionism of Van Gogh, or the analytic Cubism of Picasso, and works of Le Corbusier. The ultimate motive is to reflect these timeless art pieces onto wearable canvases, thus creating a new design language. The label aims to create novel and timeless pieces of art, deriving inspiration from classic art forms and architecture, reflecting a perfect blend of modernity

and anachronism.



August 10 and 11.

From 11.30 am to 7.30 pm.

At Courtyard by WeaveinIndia.

