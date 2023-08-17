MK Jewels launches a fabulous collection of charms for Raksha Bandhan

With festivities around the corner, MK Jewels have yet again launched a fabulous collection of charms, watch charms, initial chains and rakhis to gift your loved ones this Raksha Bandhan.

1. Charms

These trendy evil eye charms are the best fit to gift your sister this season. They are studded with diamonds, CZ and has a trendy youthful design.

2. Watch Charms

Watch Charms are a budget-friendly yet trendy and elegant gifting option for your loved ones this festive season. They come in a variety of trendy and eclectic designs such as unicorns, The Eiffel Tower, the evil eye and many more. They are lightweight, can be worn on any occasion and paired with any watch. These will surely be loved by your sisters.





3. Rakhi

The latest collection of rakhis by MK Jewels is the best fit for any brother's wrist. They have launched it in a variety of options. The collection features strappy rakhis embedded with rose-gold and diamond studded embellishments. They are classy and can be worn as a smart accessory on any outfit.

4. Initial Chains

Initial Chains make for a great gift for your loved ones. The rose-gold chains studded with diamonds are trendy and elegant and can be customised as per the client's name, taste and preference.

Price on request.

Available online.

