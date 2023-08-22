K-pop group Stray Kids' member Felix becomes global house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Felix, a member of the popular K-Pop band Stray Kids, was recently appointed the House Ambassador for luxury fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton. The official Instagram account of the brand made the announcement with a stylish image featuring the South Korean rapper and singer, elegantly attired in Louis Vuitton attire from head to toe. The news ignited a wave of enthusiasm among fans, who flooded the internet with celebratory messages and compliments for Felix's latest photoshoot.

The shoot captured Felix in a striking black leather jacket by Louis Vuitton. The jacket was adorned with exaggerated raised collars, full-length sleeves, a zip closure, and an open front that exudes a relaxed silhouette. Complementing this, Felix donned a white crewneck T-shirt tucked neatly into his pants. His ensemble is accentuated with an ear stud, a statement silver bracelet, an attention-grabbing gold buckle belt, and his signature tousled hairstyle.

The French luxury fashion house took to Instagram to reveal Felix's induction as a Global House Ambassador. The caption read, “Felix for Louis Vuitton. The Maison and @NicolasGhesquiere are pleased to welcome @yong.lixx, the celebrated South Korean vocalist-rapper-dancer and @realstraykids' band member, as a House Ambassador.”

The post was accompanied by a statement from Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's women's creative director, expressing his excitement over the collaboration. Nicolas stated, “I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton. I met him when I presented my Pre-Fall 2023 Collection in Seoul and it instantly clicked between us. He is really talented - I love his energy, his unique personality, and his audacious sense of style.” Nicolas s Pre-Fall collection was showcased on the Jamsugyo Bridge spanning the Hangang River in Seoul, South Korea, last April.

Born in Australia, Felix has emerged as a vital force within the eight-member Stray Kids, a dynamic group brought to life by JYP Entertainment. His multifaceted talents encompass rapping, singing, songwriting, and dancing, contributing significantly to Stray Kids' distinctive identity in the K-Pop scene.