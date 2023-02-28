LFW X FDCI announces show schedule for upcoming edition in Mumbai from March 9-12

In collaboration with FDCI, Lakme Fashion Week will debut its first edition of 2023 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The Sustainable Fashion Day will kick off the beauty and fashion extravaganza on March 9 and the grand finale will be held on March 12.

In order to provide a top-notch beauty and fashion event, Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI will bring to the fore a host of fresh, developing, and established talent from across the industry. Keeping up with tradition, the platform will also provide two exhibit areas (the Runway and the Atelier) for designers to bring their designs to life, in addition to Central Avenue, which will serve as the setting for fascinating conversations.

On the topic of the fashion week, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI said, “We are all excited to return to Mumbai with this edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to foster a partnership that brings to the fore the best of talent we currently have in India in the fashion and design space, we could not be more excited to spotlight new and emerging talent as well as give a platform to established designers to bring their creativity to life. Audiences can expect never seen before manifestations of design on the runway that we are sure will contribute to a sustainable growth of fashion and nurture the industry as a whole.”

To reach the broad Indian and international fashion audience, all showcases will be live aired on the platform's OTT partners Jio TV and Voot as well as LFW and FDCI social media channels. The FDCI Showroom will draw clients from all over the world, enabling designers to investigate commercial possibilities.