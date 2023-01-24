Doja Cat attended Paris Fashion Week covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals

Doja Cat's look took about five hours to complete

At Schiaparelli, the Spring 2023 couture shows debuted in Paris with a visual spectacle, and Doja Cat's eye-catching ensemble has gone viral online. Supermodels Shalom Harlow, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell strutted down the runway in outfits embellished with foam animal heads, inspired by Dante Alighieri's epic poem Inferno.

Coming to Doja’s look, on Sunday, the singer strode out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show dazzling in crimson crystals. According to reports, the singer's eye-catching design ensemble contained precisely 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

To match her flaming appearance, Doja's entire head, face, chest and arms were skillfully bedazzled in red. Her outfit also included a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt with lacquered wooden beads, and Trompe loeil toe boots, according to the official Schiaparelli Instagram account.

Pat McGrath, a well-known makeup artist, helped Doja achieve her sparkling appearance. On Instagram, she shared a video of the singer’s final look and told her followers that it took about five hours and 30,000 crystals to complete the entire procedure.

She captioned the post, “Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection. Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

Pat also posted a time-lapse video of the Swarovski crystals being applied, which started with Doja Cat wearing a wig hat before the colour and crystals were added.