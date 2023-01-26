'Catwoman' Anne Hathway makes a bold statement in leopard print dress at Valentino Haute Couture show

Every time Anne Hathaway appears at a red carpet event, she demonstrates that she isn't ageing at all. This time, Anne went to Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 runway show by designer Pierpaolo Piccioliin in Paris, where the front row was also populated by BTS's Suga, Sam Smith, Charli XCX, and other celebrities. At the exhibition, the actress made a ferocious leopard statement wearing a short dress and coordinating Maison accessories.

Fans praised Anne on social media for her stylish appearance. She is ‘slaying in her fashion era,’ commented some fans, while others questioned whether she was ‘reprieving her position as Catwoman.’

Anne and her husband Adam Shulman attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris on Thursday (IST). Anne appeared in full Valentino attire and slayed the crowd with her signature grace and fierce sense of fashion. Social media was inundated with images of Anne taken by photographers and by viewers of the show.

The actor selected a mini dress for her appearance in the show, embellished with embroidered gold and black sequins that gave the appearance of an animal print. The outfit had short sleeves, a square neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and spaghetti straps. Anne paired it with matching sheer stockings that were adorned with sequins in a leopard print.

Anne selected gold honeycomb earrings, pointed high heels in leopard print, a matching embellished clutch bag with a gold Valentino brand buckle, and statement rings with ruby, silver, and gold adornments as her accessories. She also chose pink lips, blushed beautiful complexion, side-parted and lightly ruffled open wavy hair, winged eyeliner, delicate gold eye shadow, and feathery brows. In the meantime, in Paris, Valentino debuted its most recent line, the Valentino Le Club Couture at the show.