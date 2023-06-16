Sydney Film Festival: Sunny Leone walks on the Red Carpet in mesmerising blue dress

On Wednesday, actor Sunny Leone and director Anurag Kashyap attended the premier of the film Kennedy at the Sydney Film Festival. For the red carpet, the actor looked lovely in a Saisha Shinde strapless blue gown with silver detailing on it.

She had her short flowy beach waves neatly side parted and kept her makeup nude with glossy lips. She paired the gorgeous outfit with dainty white stilettos and delicate earrings by Palmonas and Auorstudio, respectively. This complete look was styled by her favourite stylist, HitendraKapopara.

The fashion icon shared a couple of pictures from the red carpet. The caption says, "I do believe I'm living in a dream. Thank you to every single person that has been a part of this dream of a journey and every single person to lift me up and support me!! I love you all #Kennedy - WE are a part of History!!! @sffilm.

Kennedy revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film reportedly received a 7-minute-longstanding ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.