Sunny Leone's Maldivian vacay features playful monokinis and comfy co-ord sets 

Actress Sunny Leone is enjoying the most in the Maldives. The actress has been quite diligent in sharing glimpses of her time in the island country. Of all the things that we like about her visit, her stunning wardrobe choices have managed to attract most of our attention.

She dazzled her way in a colourful bodysuit. The outfit featured full sleeves and various geometric patterns all over it. Sunny teamed it with a pair of chic black sunglasses. She kept her hair open and added black sunglasses to complete her look.

Sunny Leone in a gorgeous colorful attire

For day 2, Sunny picked an utterly stylish printed monokini for a beach outing. Her strappy beachwear came in black and neon green tie-dye prints all over. Those metallic ring closures in the front and the cutouts took her overall look a notch higher. She teamed it with a pair of uber-cool black sunglasses.

Sunny Leone in a monokini

Right before this, we saw her in chic colourful attire as she posed by the beach. Her outfit from the shelves of fashion designer Dimple Shroff gifted a riot of colours and we are not complaining. She opted for an off-shoulder corset patterned cropped top featuring pink and green floral patterns and a monochrome cheetah printed on it. The white shells at the borders made the outfit stand out. The beauty further paired it with a matching satin sarong.

Sunny Leone posing by the beach

If you are ever confused about what to wear for a vacation, take some cues from Sunny Leone. As she flew to the Maldives, she wore a chic co-ord set that was equal parts comfortable and stylish. Sunny picked a blue monochrome cropped top with a halter neckline and a pair of matching trousers with wide legs. The outfit from the fashion designer house The Missy Co looked amazing on her. With her signature sunglasses, she served a classy look.

Sunny Leone in a co-ord set

On the work front, Sunny Leone is known for doing films like Jism 2, Shoutout at Wadala, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2 and others. She will feature in Rangeela and Veeramadevi among others.

