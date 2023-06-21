Zendaya, Queen B and RiRi bedazzle at Louis Vuitton’s Paris show

The event was a star-studded affair attended by many celebrities

On Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director Pharrell Williams presented the Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 collection in his debut show in Paris. The event was a star-studded affair attended by many celebrities including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and others, who brought their best fashion foot forward at the event.

Also read: Louis Vuitton turns Seoul bridge into a massive runway for pre-fall collection [PICS]

Pharrell was spotted at the show donning oval glasses and a camo-coloured ensemble with a bolo tie. This marked Pharrell’s first show after he took over as men’s creative director at the brand after Virgil Abloh’s passing in 2021.

Talking about the celebrities who attended the show, Kim Kardashian was seen at the event donning a crop top, leggings and carried a coat draped over her arms. Naomi Campbell made an appearance wearing a Louis Vuitton’s signature monogrammed skirt and blazer.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show.pic.twitter.com/pQMuVsCEDR —) June 20, 2023

Zendaya turned heads at the event in a coordinated ensemble that included a button-down shirt and matching trousers embroidered with glistening sequins arranged in an eye-catching design. She left her blouse open to display the delicate emerald and diamond necklace. The finishing touches included stacked bracelets, tan high heels, centre-parted open waves, a black Louis Vuitton bag, and minimum glam.

More of Zendaya for Louis Vuitton’s Menswear SS24 show in Paris pic.twitter.com/ke8RlEhyqs — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) June 21, 2023

Rihanna, who is expecting her and A$AP Rocky's second child, arrived looking stunning and setting pregnancy fashion goals. The singer showed off her baby bump by wearing an open-front, checkered denim top. She complimented co-ord fashion by styling it with coordinating trousers, a plunge-neck bra top and a beanie cap. With open hair, dark lips, dazzling glam, hoop earrings, ornate heels, and stacked necklaces, she finished the ensemble.

Rihanna attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show tonight in Paris. pic.twitter.com/hnmGwbJMr9 — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) June 21, 2023

Beyonce attended the event with Jay-Z, dressed in a bright yellow outfit which she accessorised with a handbag and a gold chain. Jay Z chose a brown suit and a vest for the show.

Musician Maluma came to the event in a colourful suit sporting a dog pendant. Willow and Jaden Smith made an appearance at the show. Jaden was dressed in a denim outfit and sported black sunglasses while Williow was dressed in a white buttoned shirt, black bralette and a black blazer.

pic.twitter.com/k1Ajty1KkK — Maluma Updates (@Maluma_Updates) June 20, 2023

Also read: Name of Rihanna’s firstborn, inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan, finally revealed

While Brazilian reggaeton diva Anitta sported a yellow criss-cross bralette with an embellished denim jacket, Kelly Rowland sported a blazer and shades.

