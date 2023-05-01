Louis Vuitton turns Seoul bridge into a massive runway for pre-fall collection [PICS]

Popular luxury brand Louis Vuitton transformed a bridge spanning the Han River in Seoul into a massive runway for its latest collection which was presented on Saturday. According to sources, models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to music to showcase the luxury fashion house's pre-fall collection by Nicolas Ghesquière’s which included sunglasses, chunky black-and-white loafers and sandals as well as an assortment of large, colourful bags and smaller ones adorned with the label's logo.

The show opened with a burst of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue. The audience for Louis Vuitton's first South Korea show included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation, members of Le Sserafim and Yeji from ITZY and celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Reports added that global luxury brands have been keen recently to expand into South Korea with the rise of K-pop music and global interest in the country's film and television projects. As a result of Korean celebrities becoming incredibly well-known all over the world in recent years, K-fashion has become increasingly sought-after.

In its first iteration since the Covid-19 pandemic, Seoul also staged Fashion Week last month. 120 brands showed their most recent collections during the 22nd global event.