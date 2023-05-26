Deepika Padukone dazzles in her first campaign as a global ambassador for French luxury brand Cartier

Deepika Padukone's first Cartier campaign photoshoot as a global brand ambassador has gained netizens’ interest on Reddit. Fans have been gushing and appreciating her for her appearance, collectively agreeing that the photo shoot was "done right”.

The global actress announced her collaboration with the French luxury brand as its global brand ambassador in October 2022, adding another name to her already impressive list of commercial partnerships. Since then, the actress has been donning Cartier items, most notably at the Oscars 2023 in March, where she was wearing a spectacular yellow diamond necklace.

Also read: Diana Penty dazzles in Falguni Shane Peacock at Cannes; netizens call her 'best of the lot so far'

Deepika posed along with French actors Pom Klementieff and Stéphane Bak for Cartier's newest High Jewellery collection, Le Voyage Recommencé, which is an exploration of the savoir-faire through contemporary lenses, or as Jacqueline Karachi, Director of High Jewellery Creation at Cartier, puts it, “A journey back to the heart of Cartier creation, an uninterrupted story being told over time.”

In the campaign, Deepika posed in a black suit and looked stunning in Cartier jewellery. The actress flaunted pieces from the Sama necklace and Panthere Givree. For a collection brimming with emeralds, aquamarines, corals and diamonds galore, it is hardly overpowering, perfectly capturing Deepika's aesthetic of understated elegance and glamour with that of Cartier's to give resplendent and luxurious imagery.

deepika × cartier so freaking gorgeous pic.twitter.com/eEwYylcfQw — tara (@saurnaurr) May 25, 2023

Praise flooded the comments under the pictures which were posted on Reddit. One of the comments read, “Campaign done right, where the focus is on jewellery and the model is stunning, not overshadowing the product.” Another wrote, “The necklaces are gorgeous; DP rocked it!"

Carrying a legacy that spans 175 years, Cartier is one of the oldest jewellers and watchmakers in the world. The brand is synonymous with opulence and great taste, having bespangled royals and celebrities alike. Becoming the worldwide face of such a historic company, alongside celebrities like Lily Collins and Yara Shahidi, is no minor feat, and Deepika is about to cement this link even further with her first-ever Cartier campaign.

Also read: Deepika Padukone spotted with actors Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri at Cartier event in Spain

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She will next be seen in the film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, where she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. In addition, Nag Ashwin's film Project K is in the works for the actress. The film, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, is set to be released next year.

