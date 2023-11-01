Elevate your festive wardrobe with Tulsi's festive edit

As the city comes alive with vibrant colours and sparkle, it heralds the arrival of the festive season in India. It’s a time for joy, traditional gatherings, and, of course, the opportunity to express your unique style. Sakshi Kumar, creative director of TULSI, gives us some tips on festive dressing.

The festive collection should beautifully capture the essence of handwoven textiles, offering a wide array of exquisitely handcrafted outfits. As we prepare for upcoming Indian festivals, it’s crucial to choose attire that not only pays homage to tradition but also seamlessly blends with contemporary trends.

A standout feature of the festive collection can be its range of kurtas, jackets, blouses, saris, dresses, and pants, meticulously crafted from fine cotton, pure linen, silk, khadi, and wool. These not only radiate style but are also highly practical and easy to maintain, making them ideal for the festive season.

To complement these elegant garments, you can find a selection of shawls, stoles, and dupattas adorned with exquisite hand embroidery, kantha work, and appliqué. These accessories add an element of sophistication and understated glamour to your festive ensemble.

What sets this collection apart is its unwavering commitment to contemporary designs, innovative cuts, and the use of natural, high-quality materials, all at affordable prices. It’s a collection that transcends time and functionality, allowing you to incorporate these outfits into your wardrobe well beyond the festive season, making them versatile for all your ethnic-wear celebrations.

If you're seeking to invest in a luxury women's clothing collection that effortlessly blends tradition and style, this collection is your go-to choice for a look that's both chic and contemporary.

To stay at the forefront of fashion, consider these styling tips for creating an affordable yet stunning wardrobe this season. Repurposing and upcycling items from your existing wardrobe can add a unique and personal touch to your style. Investing in timeless pieces and opting for custom-made outfits ensures longevity and enduring style. Strategic accessorising and meticulous attention to grooming details complete the picture, allowing your personal style to truly stand out.

Remember, it’s often the little things that make the most significant impact, and these simple tips can make your festive look truly unforgettable.