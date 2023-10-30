Elevate your Karwa Chauth celebrations with thoughtful gifts

Karwa Chauth, a special day for expressing love and togetherness, is just around the corner. This year, elevate the joy of the festival with a thoughtful and elegant gift selection from March Jewellery and Etude India.

Mangalsutra & Couple Rings by March Jewellery

March Jewellery presents an exquisite range of mangalsutras, a symbol of marital commitment and love. Each piece is a reflection of the rich heritage and artistry that March Jewellery stands for.

Celebrate your love and the bond you share with a pair of beautifully crafted couple rings by March Jewellery. These rings are designed to symbolise the everlasting connection between couples, making them an ideal gift for Karwa Chauth.

Makeup — Etude India

Etude India, a South Korean brand known for its exceptional makeup products, brings an array of beauty essentials to complement the festive look. From vibrant lip shades to eye-catching eyeshadows, their products are designed to make you feel glamorous on this special occasion.

Available at Nykaa.

Neal’s Yard Remedies — Bath and Body Care Range

Adding to the charm of your Karwa Chauth celebration, Neal’s Yard Remedies presents a range of luxurious bath and body care products. Pamper yourself or your loved ones with these natural and eco-friendly offerings that promote self-care and well-being.

This Karwa Chauth, express your love and affection with meaningful gifts that capture the essence of the festival.