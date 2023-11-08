Diwali Ball shines brightly at the Pierre Hotel in NYC

The Pierre Hotel, located on the iconic 5th Avenue, soared with the spirit of Diwali as Falguni Shane Peacock and Anjula Acharia along with others co-hosted the second edition of “All That Glitters Diwali Ball” over the last weekend. The occasion, known to be the festival of lights, brought a magnificent array of luminaries from all walks of life to the grand ballroom beneath the Pierre Hotel's resplendent chandeliers.

Falguni Shane Peacock with Anjula, co-host Anita Chatterjee, and others such as fashion designer Prabal Gurung Huma Abedin, Imran Amed, Sarita Choudhury, and Priya Shukla amongst others orchestrated a star-studded event. The guest list included noted personalities such as Diane Kruger, Georgina Chapman, and Adrien Brody. The host committee, a testament to the event's grandeur, also featured esteemed individuals such as Bela Bajaria, Mindy Kaling, Rupi Kaur, Padma Lakshmi, Indra Nooyi, Rohan Oza, Jay Shetty and Versha Sharma.

The theme for the evening, "Modern Raja and Rani," elicited a regal spectacle as attendees graced the event in magnificent lehengas, jewels, sherwanis, and suits. The glamorous sartorial tone was set by the presence of co-hosts Falguni Shane Peacock, who dressed most of the guests.

The evening commenced with a brilliant display of Diwali-themed decor, masterfully produced by Exquisite Events, in The Pierre's Rotunda room, featuring ornate murals and a breathtaking floral arrangement of white hydrangeas and cherry blossoms.

As the night unfolded, guests were treated to a captivating performance by the dancers of AATMA Performing Arts. The event also saw a moving address from actor Sarita Choudhury, who emphasised the significance of Diwali, a festival that unites faith and advocates for nonviolence. In light of the ongoing challenges in the Middle East, Choudhury underscored the importance of unity and compassion. Anjula announced that a sum of 25,000 USD was raised and donated to ‘Doctors Without Borders.’

Following a delightful cocktail hour, guests were seen showing off their best dance moves in a dance-off. Singer-songwriter Jean Sean set the dance floor ablaze belting off his famous numbers. The energetic and spirited atmosphere found its crescendo on the dance floor, where attendees celebrated the spirit of Diwali throughout the night. The guests then savoured a buffet-style feast of South Asian cuisine, indulging in samosas, pakoras, pani puri, and more.