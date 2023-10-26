Exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance unveiled: AstaGuru's 'The Exceptionals' Auction'

In the realm of luxury jewellery and timepieces, art, craftsmanship and skill converge, resulting in jewellery that stands the test of time and horological masterpieces that can be enjoyed for generations. Not only do these heirloom jewels display craftsmanship and artistry through many artistic movements, but timepieces too can showcase the varied movements, complications and designs that age-old luxury timepiece brands are known for.

Also read: Style yourself in the elegance of grey

Showcased here are some such exceptional works that celebrate intricate adornments and will be on offer in AstaGuru’s upcoming Jewellery, Silver and Timepieces Auction - ‘The Exceptionals’.

A Suite of Important Emerald and Diamond Jewellery

Inspired by the designs of the Art Deco era, this exceptional suite of jewellery comprises an exquisitely crafted necklace, a pair of ear pendants and a bracelet. Each piece is set in gold with diamonds and oval Zambian emeralds.

An Important Burmese Ruby and Diamond Suite

Another impressive suite of jewellery, this suite comprises a necklace, a pair of matching ear clips and a bracelet. Set in gold and white metal, with finely matched old Burmese rubies, rose-cut diamonds and single-cut diamonds, each piece features an intricate floral motif.

An Impressive Diamond Briolette Necklace

Showcasing the beauty and lustre of diamonds, this five-row necklace is set in white gold with diamond briolettes, double-drilled diamonds, oval-cut diamonds and pear-shaped diamonds.

Rolex 18k Rose Gold Day Date Wristwatch

The watch features a rose gold case with a black dial, with a fluted 18k, rose gold bezel and ruby baguette set hour markers. It also has automatic movement with a day and date function.

Patek Philippe White Gold Annual Calendar Moonface Wristwatch

With automatic movement with day, date and month functions, the watch features a white gold case with a deep blue dial and a smooth white gold bezel.

Audemars Piguet Stainless Steel Royal Oak Wristwatch

The watch showcases automatic movement with a date function and features a stainless steel case with a blue dial with three subsidiary dials and a screwed-down stainless steel bezel.

Also read: Ritika Mirchandani opens first outlet in Mumbai

AstaGuru’s upcoming Jewellery, Silver and Timepieces auction - ‘The Exceptionals’ will showcase a splendid collection of highly sought-after jewellery, vintage silver and remarkable timepieces. The catalogue presents the finest works of craftsmanship to emerge from India and Europe and celebrates the rich artistic legacy of the past. The auction is scheduled to be held on October 25-26.