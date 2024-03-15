Make your Holi glamourous with Arvino's water and colour safe jewellery

Arvino, known for handcrafted luxury jewellery, has launched unique cuts and designs for Holi. Here are some handpicked pieces from the collection

Chunky paperclip chain bracelet

Add an edge to your everyday style with this chunky paperclip chain bracelet. Made of recycled metal and gold plated for a long-lasting shine, it exudes confidence and makes a simple yet powerful statement of your unique nature.

Priced at Rs 3,100.