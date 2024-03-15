Make your Holi glamourous with Arvino's water and colour safe jewellery

Arvino, known for handcrafted luxury jewellery, has launched unique cuts and designs for Holi. Here are some handpicked pieces from the collection
Chunky paperclip chain bracelet
Add an edge to your everyday style with this chunky paperclip chain bracelet. Made of recycled metal and gold plated for a long-lasting shine, it exudes confidence and makes a simple yet powerful statement of your unique nature.
Priced at Rs 3,100.
Double heart earrings
Indulge in the perfect combination of style and sustainability with Double heart earrings. Made with recycled metal and coated with water resistance plating, these earrings are not only fashionable but eco-friendly. Elevate your look and join the movement towards a more responsible and stylish future.
Priced at 3,500.
Coral beaded necklace
Express your unique style with this Coral beaded necklace. Crafted with vibrant coral beads and premium plating with water resistance, this 18k plated gold necklace is sure to turn heads. Wear it alone or pair it with other accessories and shine!
Priced at Rs 4,000.
Multi colour gemstone ring
Discover beauty and sustainability with this unique Multi Colour Gemstone Ring. Crafted with recycled metal and treated with durable water-resistant plating, this ring is sure to sparkle and glisten on any occasion. Treat yourself and the environment with this one-of-a-kind statement piece!
Priced at Rs 2,600.
Textured hasuli
Bring cultural flair into your everyday look with Textured Hasuli, a modern take on an ancient design. Boasting water-resistant premium plating, this bit of jewellery is durable and sure to last. Flaunt timeless style in an updated, contemporary way.
Priced at Rs 5,100.