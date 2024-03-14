ITRH is all set to captivate the world of opulence with its latest collection Titi

“We are celebrating Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with the FDCI showcase, with this latest collection, Titi, which in our fantasy is what Queen Nefertiti was lovingly referred to by people in her closest proximity. For us, this collection is about evoking the timeless allure of the ancient Egyptian queen with the vibrant spirit of India. Whether you’re strolling along the banks of the river Nile or attending a lavish gala, the pieces will make you feel like royalty and we can’t wait for you to witness it on the runway,” say Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal, the co-founders of the brand.

Power meets sensuality in this collection, bringing an amalgamation of the brand’s insatiable design sensibilities with sophisticated splendour.

“It is the passion of that time and the sensuality of the Egyptian heritage that sparked the idea for Titi. We wanted to evoke the magic of Egypt with Indian heritage, and take our Indian textiles and classics and supersize it into something extremely fantasy driven,” says Mohit.

Nefertiti’s name translates as ‘a beautiful woman has come,’ and the early Egyptologists believed that she must have been a princess from Syria. “She exudes power, which we have tried to bring about in our collection too, translating in the form of the crisp power shoulders and sensually draped form fitting skirts and gowns,” adds Mohit.

Fusing Indian elegance with Egyptian grandeur, the flowing fabrics and intricate draping honours the heritage of both cultures. Structured jackets and flowing skirts find their way in a beautiful harmony and balance of a diverse spectrum of colours. The magical fusion of black and gold, green and red and jewel tones enhance the wearer’s natural beauty with precision and symmetry.

The signature Itrh crystalling and the different forms of art prevalent in the culture will add a timeless allure of ancient Egypt and the vibrant spirit of India to the showcase.